Donald GUNN

Service Information
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
073483600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Distinction Rotorua Hotel
390 Fenton Street
Rotorua
Death Notice

GUNN, Donald Gibson:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on February 2, 2020, at 62 years of age. Dearly loved husband of Sue, father of Rosanna and Evie, and father-in-law of Chris and Cameron. Loved son of the late Bob and Ruth, son-in-law of Margaret and the late Allan Jolly, brother of Diana and Ross, and uncle of Ben, Fergus and Jessica. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the Distinction Rotorua Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.30pm. Dress code: Bright and colourful.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020
