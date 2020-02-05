GUNN, Donald Gibson:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on February 2, 2020, at 62 years of age. Dearly loved husband of Sue, father of Rosanna and Evie, and father-in-law of Chris and Cameron. Loved son of the late Bob and Ruth, son-in-law of Margaret and the late Allan Jolly, brother of Diana and Ross, and uncle of Ben, Fergus and Jessica. A celebration of Don's life will be held in the Distinction Rotorua Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.30pm. Dress code: Bright and colourful.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020