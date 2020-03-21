FORBES, Donald Charles
(Don) (The Fonz):
Ex New Zealand Rail 1962-1991. Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, on Friday, March 20, 2020, aged 75 years. Loved husband of the late Irene. Loved father of Donna and Warren, Richard, and Peter and Teri, granddad and Koro of James, Campbell, and Ella-Marie, Portia, Temuera, and Seth, great-granddad of Shea, and loved brother of the Forbe's of Whakatãne. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Donald Forbes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, March 25th, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020