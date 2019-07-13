Donald FLEMING

FLEMING, Donald Davis:
With sadness we announce the death of Dear Don on July 8, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Andy and Ann, Janine and Rob, Graham and Rose, loved grandad of Sam, Sophie, James and Anita, Caitlyn, Michelle and Mate, Melissa and Roly. Great-Grandad of Saskia, Ellie and Hattie. Special thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay Rest Home.
Resting now with his Marie
At Don and Marie's request a gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on July 13, 2019
