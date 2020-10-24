Donald FERGUSON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
South City C3
510 Colombo Street
Christchurch Central
Death Notice

FERGUSON,
Donald Charles (Don):
Went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Ruth, father of Grant, Gillian, Jane, and Duncan, much loved 'Poppa' of his 7 grandchildren, and brother of Joy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Don Ferguson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at South City C3, 510 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
