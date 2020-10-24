FERGUSON,
Donald Charles (Don):
Went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Ruth, father of Grant, Gillian, Jane, and Duncan, much loved 'Poppa' of his 7 grandchildren, and brother of Joy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Don Ferguson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Don's life will be held at South City C3, 510 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020