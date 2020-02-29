EVANS, Donald Geoffrey:
Passed away February 20, 2020, in his 89th year. Loved husband and soulmate of Heather for 53 years. Loved father of Hamish, Gareth, Fiona and Alistair. Loved father-in-law of Jill, Sam, Tristan and Vicki. Loved grandfather of Holly, Ben, Zoe, Nate, Luc, Alex and Theo. Loved brother of Rachel and the late Gerald. Loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Lindsay. At Donald's request a private service was held on February 24. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020