DEAN, Donald Frederick
Charles (Don):
On November 7, 2020, peacefully at Essie Summers Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie. Loved father of Virginia and Jonathan, and father-in-law of Sylvia. A much loved Grandad of Angela. Messages to the Dean family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Essie Summers for their love and care of Don. The Funeral service for Don will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, November 13, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020