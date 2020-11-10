Donald DEAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald DEAN.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

DEAN, Donald Frederick
Charles (Don):
On November 7, 2020, peacefully at Essie Summers Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie. Loved father of Virginia and Jonathan, and father-in-law of Sylvia. A much loved Grandad of Angela. Messages to the Dean family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Essie Summers for their love and care of Don. The Funeral service for Don will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, November 13, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.