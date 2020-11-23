COOPER, Donald Fincham:
On November 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, dearly loved husband of the late Elwyn, and cherished father of Fiona and Brett Stanley, and loving father to Malcolm and Donna. Treasured Granddad of Jackson, Corbin, and Dax; Daniel, and Sam. Great- Granddad of Natalia. Messages to the Cooper family, C/- John Rhind, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, cnr of London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, November 26, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2020