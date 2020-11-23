Donald COOPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald COOPER.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

COOPER, Donald Fincham:
On November 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, dearly loved husband of the late Elwyn, and cherished father of Fiona and Brett Stanley, and loving father to Malcolm and Donna. Treasured Granddad of Jackson, Corbin, and Dax; Daniel, and Sam. Great- Granddad of Natalia. Messages to the Cooper family, C/- John Rhind, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, cnr of London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, November 26, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.