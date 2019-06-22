CAMPBELL,
Donald Macintosh:
On Monday, June 17, 2019, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital; aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Catherine for 67 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Maggie, Catherine and Andrew (London), Angus and Michelle (Rotorua), Fiona and Craig, loved grandfather of Michael; Henry, Miranda; Rowan and Isla. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Donald by the staff at Cashmere View. Messages to the Campbell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Donald will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, June 27, at 11.00am.
"Mar sin leat an dràsda"
Published in The Press from June 22 to June 24, 2019