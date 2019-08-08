Donald BISMAN

Death Notice

BISMAN,
Donald James (Don):
Left us peacefully on August 5, 2019, at 91 years of age. Much loved husband of June, and cherished father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, Diana and Sean, Heather and Robert. Beloved grandfather to Lucy and John, Samantha and Dylan, Laura and Ben, Amelia and Sasha. Great-grandfather to Noah, Beau and Ruben. A celebration of his life will be held at Burnside Bowling Club, 330 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Friday, August 9, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2019
