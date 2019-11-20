ALLEN,
Donald Ross (Ross):
On November 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare, after a short illness, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Stewart and Paulette, Claire and the late Pieter, Nick and Kelly, loved 'grandad Ross' of Isabella (deceased), Ruby-Mae, Elora, and Hunter; Max, and Quinten; Aurora, and Emla, former husband and friend of Carol and Jack, brother of Bruce (deceased), and Geoff, brother-in-law of Susan, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at the Oncology Ward, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Ross. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ross Allen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Memorial Service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 26, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019