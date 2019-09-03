AICKIN, Donald Russell:
(Emeritus Professor Dr Donald Russell Aickin
MB ChB(NZ) MD(Melb) DipObst(Otago), FRCOG FRNZCOG FRCSEd FRACS Obstetrics and Gynaecology).
On August 29, 2019, died peacefully at home, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of the late Jeanette Aickin, dearly loved father of Jill, Richard, Michael, and Trudi, and loved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Respected friend and colleague of many at the Christchurch School of Medicine, and the University of Otago. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Donald Aickin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Heart Foundation in memory of Donald would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Donald will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 6, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 3, 2019