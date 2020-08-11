O'REGAN, Domini Mary:

On Sunday, August 9, 2020, suddenly at home, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Colin Thomas, Mary O'Regan and Gerard Dewar, Pete and Kath O'Regan, Matt and Carmel O'Regan, Therese and Mark Ridden, Tony and Pip O'Regan, and Judy and Tony Lockington. Loved grandmother of her 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, loved sister-in-law of Peter and Sheryl Jenkins, Paul Jenkins (deceased), Patricia Jenkins (deceased), Pat and Kath O'Regan (deceased), Rosalie Rolls (deceased), Helen and Ron Morrow, Joan and the late David Dewar, Robin and the late Frank Waghorn, Ted and Kay O'Regan, Ann and Don Malloch, and a loved auntie of her many nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace

Messages can be sent the O'Regan family, 22 O'Regans Road, RD 1, Reefton. A Rosary Vigil will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Reefton, on Thursday, August 13, at 7.00pm, and a Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Scared Heart Church, Reefton, on Friday, August 14, at 11.00am.

