PULLAR,
Dolores Joan Dawn (Joan):
On Monday, June 8, 2020, Joan passed away, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Christine (Golden Bay), Deb d'Guild, Darryn and Sue, and Andrew and Kath (Auckland). Precious nana of Rose and Vernon (Kent), Kate and Andrew (Hertfordshire), Kendyl and Shane, Angus, Riley, Lachlan, and great-nana of Evie, Amelia, Fred, Hamish and Lydia. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Burwood Hospital who cared for our Mum, Nana and Great-Nana with such kindness and compassion and made her passing so peaceful. Messages to the Pullar family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020