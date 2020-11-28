MOSLEY, Dolly:
Passed peacefully on November 26, 2020, at Bainswood on Victoria, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Mike, and Barry and Wendy. Treasured Nana of Jordan, Alex, and Sarah. The Family wish to thank the staff at Bainswood on Victoria for their care and kindness. Messages for the Family of the Late Dolly Mosley may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Dolly's life will be held in our chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, December 2, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020