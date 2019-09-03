QUIRKE, Dion Brent:
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. Loved son of Noel (deceased) and Chris, loved brother and brother-in-law of Dean and Kim, Craig and Jo, Greg and Kerri, Vaughan and Louise, and Eddie and Claire, a very special baby brother and brother-in-law to his big sister Tracey and Alastair, loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Dion will be missed by all his many workmates and friends. Messages for the Quirke Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. A Celebration of Dion's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, September 4, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019