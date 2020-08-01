CHRISTENSEN,
Dinah Marjory
(formerly Wooster, nee Shaw):
On July 21, 2020, peacefully at Brookhaven Retirement Village; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Victor and the late Terence (Edward), loved mother and mother-in-law of Edward, Natalie and Dave, Stephanie and Matty, William, Andrew and Ange, loved granny and great-granny and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at Brookhaven for their love, care and support. Messages to the Christensen family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020