Dina CAMPBELL

Guest Book
  • "Such a wonderful fun loving woman, so sad to hear of..."
    - Barb Hampton
  • "Good times, sad times, bad times ,lucky times,happy times,..."
    - Marg Maslin
  • "We will miss you so much Dina, your sense of fun, your..."
  • "very sorry i cant make the celebration of dinas life she..."
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kaiapoi Club
113 Raven Quay
Kaiapoi
View Map
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Dina:
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Russell. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Craig, Greg, Darren and Jacq, Steven, and Kane. A much loved Oma of Ashleigh, Tayla, Maddie, Maggie, and Tom, and great-Oma to Evie. Beloved sister of Ria and Eddy, and sister-in-law of Raewyn and Karen. A celebration of Dina's life will be held at the Kaiapoi Club, 113 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for all of their compassion, support and care. Messages to the Campbell family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice can be made at the service.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.