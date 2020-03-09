CAMPBELL, Dina:
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Russell. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Craig, Greg, Darren and Jacq, Steven, and Kane. A much loved Oma of Ashleigh, Tayla, Maddie, Maggie, and Tom, and great-Oma to Evie. Beloved sister of Ria and Eddy, and sister-in-law of Raewyn and Karen. A celebration of Dina's life will be held at the Kaiapoi Club, 113 Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for all of their compassion, support and care. Messages to the Campbell family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice can be made at the service.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020