YATES, Dick: QSM
On October 21, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 71 years, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Ruth, and Janet, especially loved uncle of Bill, Rod, and Murray, and grandfather of all his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh for their care of Dick. Messages may be addressed to the family, c/- Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, 95 Grants Road, Papanui, Christchurch 8052. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Dick's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 24, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019