HARRISON, Dick:
(Mill Farm, Winchester)
29.8.27 - 11.07.20
Peacefully passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of the late Ellie, cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Tom and Kate (Blenheim), Margaretmary and Peter Comeskey (Christchurch), Richard (Winchester), Jane-Anne and Nick Mcilraith (Kerrytown), Matt and Debbie (Christchurch), Ed and Leah (Ashburton), Cecelia Ruth and Tristan Harcourt (Christchurch). Loved Grandfather and friend to his 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Kindly cared for in his later years by the wonderful staff at Wallingford Rest Home. There will be a Requiem Mass for Dad at St Joseph's (Temuka) on Wednesday, July 15, at 1:30pm, followed by interment the Temuka Cemetery, all welcome. Messages to PO Box 6, Winchester.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2020