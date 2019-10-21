WHALLEY, Dianne May
(Diazie) (nee Wilson):
On October 17, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, aged 62. Most supporting, loving, awesome mum and best friend to Tania and Paul Newton, and Lisa. Kind, caring and adored Nana to Zayden, Kody and Rikylah. Loved and admired sister and sister-in-law to the late Carolyn and Trevor Curry, Ken, Bob and Pam Wilson, loved Auntie to Jason, Amy and Archer Curry, loved and respected by all that knew her. Reunited with her beloved husband Steve and cherished son Quentin.
Our hearts are broken beyond repair from the massive void you have left
A celebration of Diazie's life will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.30pm followed by interment at Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 75 Salisbury Crescent, Oamaru 9400.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019