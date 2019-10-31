SHAW, Dianne Lorraine:
Died peacefully on October 27, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Erica Cooney; Denise and Pete Gaffikin, Greg and Mary Cooney, Pauline Saunders, Kevin and Bella Cooney, Bernadette Cooney. Much loved Grandma of Amy, Peter; Sam, Hugh, Lucy, Violet; Emily; Caitlin, Harry; Stephanie, and Jack. A much-loved great-grandmother to all her great-grandchildren. Messages C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Dianne's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019