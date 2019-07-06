NANKIVELL, Dianne Evelyn:

14.7.1949 - 7.7.2014

5 years ago today you were taken from us suddenly. It seems hard to comprehend that with every milestone of any type that passes for anyone in the family, that you are not there to enjoy the celebration. Not a day goes by without you being in our thoughts, the pain never subsides but we have to live with it. We all love you very much and miss you dearly.

Rest in PeaceFrom us all - Angela and Jason, Darren and Michelle, Deanna and Daniel, all your grandchildren and great-grandchild.





