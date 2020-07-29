HODGSON, Dianne Miriam:
Dianne's family are sad to announce that Dianne passed away peacefully at Burlington Village on Monday, July 27, 2020. Dianne was the loved sister of Lyn, Trish and Wayne, Tom and Terry and Marie, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Finally at peace.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Dianne's lifeon Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10.30am, at Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch. Messages can be sent to 4 Araucana Way, Christchurch 8083.
Published in The Press from July 29 to July 31, 2020