HARRIS, Dianne Loraine
(nee Simpson):
Aged 63 years. Passed away peacefully at the Nelson Tasman Hospice after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Brent for 45 years. Much loved and devoted mother of Cory and Gail, and Lee. Daughter of Margaret and Gavin. Devoted and cherished nana of Tilly, Lola and Drew. Cherished sister of Sue and Ian, Kerry and Ann, and Troy and Vicki. Treasured aunty to all her nieces and nephews. At Dianne's request, a private cremation has been held.
"A beautiful soul is never forgotten."
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020