SMITH, Diane Maxine:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Maxwell and Martha Murray. Much loved sister of Warren and the late Douglas Murray. Dearly loved wife of the late Newall Smith. Loved stepmother of Bevan and Audrey Smith and Raewyn and Wayne Mortensen. Loved aunt of Anne and Martin, Oliver, Phoebe and Andre. Loved Nana of Lynnea, Krista, Callum, Amelia and Bradley, and her great grandchildren. Special thanks to Access nursing staff and the staff at Wairau Hospital. Messages may be sent to 201B Maxwell Road, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at St. Ninians Presbyterian Church, Alabama Road, Blenheim, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, June 17, followed by interment at Omaka Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020