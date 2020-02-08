Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 6:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Death Notice



Diane Clare (nee McCartin):

On February 5, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 54 years. Cherished wife of Marc, loving and adored mother of Connor, much loved daughter of Annette and the late Terry McCartin, loved sister and sister-in-law of Kim and Pete, Graeme and Nikita, and Wendy and Dave, treasured aunty and great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews, sadly missed by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the St George Cancer Care Centre and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be sent to PO Box 12171, Christchurch 8242. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Diane's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 11, at 6.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







