ROBSON, Diane Patricia:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, aged 73 years. Loved wife of Keith, mum and mum-in-law of Angela and John, Darren and Narrelle, grandma of Caoimhe, Cormac, Conor, Zarnder, and Fox. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Martin and Lyn, Maree and Peter, the late Keith and Donna Cunninghame, and Yvonne and Doug. A heartfelt thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Diane. Messages for the Robson family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held, with a celebration of Diane's life to be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on Dec. 30, 2019