McDONALD, Diane:
On August 28, 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Murray, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Yvonne, Ian and Bev (both deceased), Neil (deceased) and Sonya, and a loved aunty and cousin of the McDonald and Barritt families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Diane McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Diane's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Saturday, August 31, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 30, 2019