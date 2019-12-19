Diane MADDOCK

Death Notice

MADDOCK, Diane Mary (Di):
Passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, aged 57 years. Beloved wife of the late Gareth. Much loved daughter of Richard and Barbara Rowe. Will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Messages to the Maddock family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be made online only via their website. A Requiem Mass for Diane will be celebrated at the Holy Trinity Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Dec. 19, 2019
