GRANT, Diane Gayle:
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Stuart Grant, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Lorriane and John Hydes, Sharon and Tony French, and Brenda and Andrew Grant. Treasured Gran to Anthony, Shaun, and Cameron. Loved sister, sister-in-law, Aunty, neighbour and friend to many. Messages for the Family of the late Diane Grant may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Diane's life will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, September 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020