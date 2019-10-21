GOLLAN,
Diane June (nee Temple):
Peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home, Christchurch, surrounded by her family, on Friday, October 18, 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth, Kelly, Kathleen, and Jason. Much loved grandmother of Mikaere, Xaviera, Lyanna, Kaitlyn and Nathan. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend.
Gone to be with John.
"Peacefully sleeping
resting at last,
The world's weary troubles and trials are past.
In silence she suffered,
in patience she bore
Till God called her home
to suffer no more."
Messages to 113 Tedder Ave, Christchurch 8083, or 7 Henderson Street, Invercargill 9812. A service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 109 Marriotts Road, North New Brighton, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 23, at 11.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019