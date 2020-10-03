Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane DAWSON. View Sign Death Notice



On October 2, 2020, at Ashburton Hospital. Dearly loved and devoted wife, soulmate and best friend of Tony. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and Jonathon Ackroyd, Curtis and Glenda Dawson, and Nicholas. Much loved Gran of Annalise, Rosara, Bella, Jarvis and Asher. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Marion and Stuart Reid (Australia) and loved aunt of Alister and Robert Reid. Loved daughter of the late Ethel and Wilfred Smyth, and special friend of Suzanne. Special thanks to Dr Penny Holdaway and the amazing staff at Ward 1, Ashburton Hospital. Messages to the Dawson Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, October 7, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. For anyone wishing to view the service online, go to







Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020

