BROWN, Diane (Di):
27.05.1963 - 01.05.2019
Velma, Shona, Raewyn, Paul, and family, would sincerely like to thank all those who supported us following the sad passing of Diane. We have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us in the form of food, baking, flowers, cards, phone calls and messages. Thank you to Diane's friends who supported her during her illness. Thank you also to the Community carers and Dr. Pat Hastilow for your support and kindness. Diane had the time to leave clear instructions as to her wishes which was a source of comfort to us. We are grateful and humbled to have such great family and friends around us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us all.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019