BROOKS, Diane Barbara
(nee Matheson):
Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital; aged 71. Dearly loved wife of John Brooks (deceased), loved mother of David Rutledge (deceased), loved Grandi to Finn and Seb. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Rosemary and Ian Hendry and Sue and Gary Webb. A special loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Messages to Brooks family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch. Due to the current travel restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a date to be advised later.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020