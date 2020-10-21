Diane BROOKS

  • "Sad to hear of Mrs Brooks passing, she was a respected and..."
    - Megan Mills
  • "So sad to hear of your passing, you were a great teacher to..."
    - Valerie Mason
  • "A good friend and a truly kind soul. You will be sadly..."
    - Sandy Tutty
  • " You were such a great teacher and I loved it how you..."
    - Carl Bellam
  • "More than just the best teacher to many of us at Parkview. ..."
    - Kelly Robertson
BROOKS, Diane Barbara
(nee Matheson):
Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital; aged 71. Dearly loved wife of John Brooks (deceased), loved mother of David Rutledge (deceased), loved Grandi to Finn and Seb. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Rosemary and Ian Hendry and Sue and Gary Webb. A special loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Messages to Brooks family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch. Due to the current travel restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a date to be advised later.

Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020
