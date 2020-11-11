BATE, Diane Rexine:
Peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in her 77th year. Loved wife of the late Keith, mother to Matthew, and Lucy, grandmother to Chris, and Tasha, great-grandmother to Ezra, and Lexi. Sincere thanks to the Dementia Care Team at Brookhaven Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to the Bate family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Diane's wishes, her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School and a Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020