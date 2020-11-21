WEIR, Diana Margaret
(nee McKenzie):
At the Oaks Village, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, and only daughter of the late Muriel and Murdoch McKenzie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy, John, Rosemary and Robert, very precious grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Katie and Jeff, Rebecca, Lucy and Tom, and Amelia, and Sophie. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. A private family Service has been held at Diana's request. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward C2, Burwood Hospital, and The Oaks Village for their loving care and friendship.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020