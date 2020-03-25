Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



WREN: 279. On March 21, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 96. Eldest daughter of Mr and Mrs L V Lawrence. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel Studholme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ned and Robyn, and Anna and Roddy. Loved Granny of Louise, Tom and Jono, and Guy and Caroline, and her 7 great-grandchildren. As we are not able to gather and farewell Diana at a service, we can do this ourselves by raising a toast to her at 3.00pm on Friday and remember Diana in our own way. When it is possible to hold an event in her honour we will do so, but until then keep safe and support each other the best we can. You may wish to send a message to the family on





STUDHOLME, Diana Mary:WREN: 279. On March 21, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 96. Eldest daughter of Mr and Mrs L V Lawrence. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel Studholme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ned and Robyn, and Anna and Roddy. Loved Granny of Louise, Tom and Jono, and Guy and Caroline, and her 7 great-grandchildren. As we are not able to gather and farewell Diana at a service, we can do this ourselves by raising a toast to her at 3.00pm on Friday and remember Diana in our own way. When it is possible to hold an event in her honour we will do so, but until then keep safe and support each other the best we can. You may wish to send a message to the family on www.tributes.co.nz Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020

