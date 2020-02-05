McMILLAN,
Diana (nee Dawson):
On February 2, 2020, our dearly loved Mum Diana passed away. Dearly loved wife for over 60 years of the late Alister, much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Louise and Philip, Ginny and Mike, Genevieve, Doug and Wendy, Hamish and Karen and a loved 'Dinana' who so loved all her grandchildren. Many thanks to all the lovely caregivers, Diana was blessed to have. Messages to the McMillan Family c/- PO Box 64-416, Botany, Auckland 2163. A private family cremation has been held. Family and friends are warmly invited to an afternoon tea to celebrate Diana's life at Memorys Café, 227 Leeston Road, Springston, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020