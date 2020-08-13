MANSON, Diana Maud (Didi)
(formerly Vine) (nee Fulton):
Died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on August 10, 2020. Loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Phil and Sonja, Nigel and Melva. Adored grandmother to Tash, Ruben, Sebastien and Sam. Much loved by Kath and Tim Maude, Victoria, Robbie and Ben Harrison, and Crichton, Juliet, Isabelle, Oliver and Henry Manson. Respected and caring friend to everyone she shared her life with. The service to celebrate Diana's life will be held at the Heathcote Anglican Parish Church (Corner Martindales and Truscotts Roads, Heathcote Valley, Christchurch) on Tuesday, August 18, at 2.00pm. Diana's sons would love you to bring flowers to the church. Messages can be left c/- [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2020