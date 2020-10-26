LANCASTER,

Diana Jessie (aka Wendy):

Passed peacefully on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family a day before her 88th birthday. Dearly loved sister of Mike and the late Pam; aunt to Peter and Heather, Nicky and Sheryl and Penny and Mario; great-aunt to Nena, Kim, Hannah and Sam; and great-great-aunt to Marley and Rico. Also to her extended whãnau Sheena, Kevin, Will, Hamish and Lizzie; Fiona, Anton and Axel; and her many friends from church and choirs. She was well cared for at Essie Summers, Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to hospice welcomed. Her Funeral Service will be held at Cashmere Hills Presbyterian Church, on Thursday, October 29, at 2.00pm. Messages to Lancaster Family, c/- Hope Funerals, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042.





