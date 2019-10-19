JOHNSTONE,
Diana Marjorie (Disy):
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Monday morning, October 14, 2019. Very dearly loved wife of Hamish, and mother of Kate, Alex and Jamie. Loved sister of Matthew, Sean and Simon. Thanks to the amazing medical teams at Bowen and Level 5 Wellington Hospital. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at the Worser Bay Life Saving Club, 251 Marine Parade, Seatoun, Wellington, on Friday, October 25 from 2.00pm-4.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diana Johnstone Refugee Trust, for refugee students at Wellington East Girls College. Donations to: ANZ Bank Wellington 06 0501 0908375 000
referencing: DJ Refugee Trust.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019