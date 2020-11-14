HUCKETT,
Diana May (nee Kennedy):
On November 7, 2020, we lost our beautiful and amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Special thanks to Dr Sean MacPherson, and the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their exceptional care of Diana. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice or to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or directly online. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 17, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020