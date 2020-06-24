GADD, Diana:
Wife and truly loved soulmate of Hugh Gourley, loving mother of Severin Gourley, beautiful sister of Roger Gadd, daughter of the late Anne and Michael, sister of the late Jonathan, step-daughter of Rae Gadd, step-sister of Rae's children (the Scotts), and neice of Keith, passed away peacefully in her own bed on the morning of Thursday, June 18, 2020. Messages C/- the Gadd/Gourley family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A Memorial Service for Diana will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church & Community Centre, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, Christchurch 8042, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020