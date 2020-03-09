COOK, Diana Christine:
Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at Ngaio Marsh Hospital. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Denham. Loved mother of Amanda and the late Debbie and the late Timothy. Proud Nana of Amy, Emma and Lucy. In her 91st year.
''Forever In Our Hearts''
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the NZ Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Diana's Life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd, Harewood on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm.
