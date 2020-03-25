CALVERT, Diana Jane:

On March 19, 2020, surrounded by love, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis Freer. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ian and Benita Calvert, and the late Nan and Giff Rowberry. Much loved sister of Guy and Robyn Calvert, Judy and Kevin Freer, Tim and Kim Rowberry, Peter and Maree Calvert, and Sue and Michael Bajko. A loving and special Aunty Di to all her nieces and nephews. A treasured friend of many. Special thanks to the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their loving care of Diana. Donations in Diana's memory to the Mid Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to the Calvert family, 33 Breens Rd, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8051. A memorial celebration of Diana's life will be held at a later date to be advised.



