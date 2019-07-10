GIBBONS, Dexter Graham:
Passed away peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved father of Stephanie and Dale Bowater, and Geoffrey and Melanie. Loved Grandfather of Lloyd, Joel and Courtney Bowater; and Phillip, Reed and Jack. Messages to Flat 2/51 Brooklyn Drive, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Riding for the Disabled, C/- 6 Taylor Pass Road, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated, or may be made at the service. The family thanks the staff at Redwood Retirement Village for their care of Dexter for the last 7 years. A private cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, July 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019