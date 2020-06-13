BURCHETT, Devern Ranui:
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9 , 2020, aged 52 years. Cherished son of Gerald and Sue (stepmother), and Gaye Te Aroha Witika. Adored brother of Melani Burchett, Charlene and Chris Smith, and Brent Burchett. Loving husband of Maxine Burchett. Dearly loved dad of Angela, Ranui and Ebony. Respected stepdad to Dale, Shane, Jacob and Tonya. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and treasured papa of all his mokopuna. Messages to the Burchett Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral service for Devern will be held at the Celebration Centre, 81 Bickerton Street, Wainoni, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020