WILLIAMSON,
Desmond Leaux:
Peacefully at Wakatipu Care Home, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, proudly in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Erina (nee Hickman), treasured father and father-in-law of Anne-Mary and Andrew Benton (Culverden), Bridget and Peter Newbold (Queenstown), and cherished 'Leaux' of Philippa, Matthew, Jeremy, Georgia, Charlotte, Frances and Sophie. Brother to the late Angela Cumming (Wellington). Requiem Mass will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 7 Hertford Street, Arrowtown, on Thursday, June 18, at 11.00am. Rosary in the Church on Wednesday, June 17, at 7.00pm. Burial at Ward Cemetery, Blenheim, on Saturday, June 20, at 11.00am. Special thanks to all staff at Wakatipu Care Home.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages to, Southern Lakes Funerals, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown 9300.
Published in The Press from June 16 to June 17, 2020