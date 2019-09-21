SUTHERLAND,
Desmond (Des):
Ex RNZAF Flt/Sgt Y81534. On September 16, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer, in his 73rd year, Des sadly passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and soulmate of Natalie (nee Insall), dearest ever father of Troy, Wade, and the late Talia Kaye, loving father-in-law of Hannah, and Rachel. Kind, caring Grandad of Luke, Lavinia, Ashlee, Lilly, and Max.
Goodbye our Darling Des, until we meet again.
A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019