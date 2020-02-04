RAWLINGS, Desmond John:
George, Albert, and Margaret wish to thank neighbours, friends, and relatives for their wonderful support following the unexpected loss of Des. Thank you for the personal condolences and visits, telephone calls, prayers, cards, and abundance of food. Thank you to everyone who attended Des' funeral, some travelling long distances. We are thankful to Lyn Stobie of St Andrew's Church for conducting a thoughtful service for Des and to Bruce Webb for his eulogy, and also the caterers. We also wish to thank St John Ambulance staff, emergency staff at Grey Base Hospital, and Wayne Thompson of Thompson Funeral Directors, for their professional services at this difficult time.
Published in The Press on Feb. 4, 2020